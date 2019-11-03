5 unexpected risks of lack of sleep
Today the vast majority of adults of working Russians don’t get enough sleep from time to time or chronically. Many people know that sleep deficit threatens to problems with mood and increases hunger, but there are some other unexpected risks.
The brain cannot process information. When we sleep, our brain processes the information collected throughout the day. If we do not receive the necessary amount of sleep, the brain ceases to process this information. That is why the shortage of sleep leads to depression, risky behavior and other troubles.
Weak eyes. Not long ago, researchers found that a sleep deficit provokes drooping eyelids, swelling and redness of the eyes, and dark circles under the eyes. In addition, the lack of sleep can lead to increased activity of the muscles around the eyes that will provoke frequent spasms and twitching.
Change of smell. In 2019, the researchers proved that lack of sleep alters the brain’s perception of odors. In addition, deficiency of sleep suffering the human immune system, causing it harder to fight off infections. And that means that colds and the flu will stay with you more often.
Heart failure. The American experts have proven that sleep helps to reduce blood pressure. And its deficiency increases the pressure for a long period. But hypertension is a major risk factor for strokes and heart attacks.
Inflammation of the skin. When we sleep, the body restores the damaged cells. Lack of sleep triggers inflammation of skin cells that causes acne, eczema and psoriasis.