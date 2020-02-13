5 unusual facts about the White house
The white house is part of American history since George Washington, though he never lived there, writes Fox News.
However, it is first the President approved the project of the White house, presented by Irish architect James Hoban. Construction began in 1792 and was completed in 1800, a year after the end of the presidential term of George Washington.
This and other facts provided by the Historical Association the White house, a private nonprofit educational organization, founded by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961.
- Why the White house called?
Many people know that the White house was first painted white to hide the traces of the arson of the building by the British in 1814. But in fact, it was whitewashed with a solution based on lime in 1798 to protect the walls from moisture and cracking in the winter.
In 1818 he was painted with white lead paint and since the beginning of 1800-ies was nicknamed the “White house”.
In 1901 President Theodore Roosevelt officially named it the “White house”, although earlier it was also called the “President’s House” or “Mansion”. Roosevelt believed that it is important to distinguish the official residence of the President of the United States from other “houses for work”, where the governors of the individual States.
- When it was rebuilt and renovated the White house?
After just 14 years after the construction of the White house had to be rebuilt after the burning by British soldiers during the war of 1812. Meanwhile, President James Madison was in temporary residence. Now known as South and North porticos were added in 1824 and 1829 respectively.
The West wing was added in 1902 when Roosevelt and President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Second world war, said underground bunker, now known as the Presidential center for emergency operations. It is located under the East wing, which usually serves as the office for the first lady and her staff.
In 1948, President Harry Truman held a reconstruction of the interior of the White house, completed in 1952.
- What size is the oval office and why is it oval?
The size of the oval office is 35 feet (10.6 m) in length and 29 feet (8.8 m) wide. Ceiling height is 18 feet (5.5 m).
Today’s Oval office was built in the West wing in 1909. It was created by analogy with the Blue room, designed by George Washington. The history of the oval room comes from the English courtly tradition, when guests gathered in a circle.
President Thomas Jefferson stopped the practice of bowing and other gestures that are typical for Royal receptions, and replaced them with a simple handshake.
- What is a “Table decisions” and where it came from?
The story of the “solutions,” which is now in the oval office, goes back to England.
In 1855, the whaler named George Henry from the island of Baffin Bay in the Arctic, discovered a derelict ship “H. M. S. Resolute”. He was returned to the British and then served the British Navy for many years. When the country was removed from service a ship of his oak pieces were created a table weighing more than 1000 pounds (45 kg), which Queen Victoria gave to President Rutherford Hayes.
This table was used on the first and second floor of the White house, first and foremost, in the oval office.
- There are ghosts in the White house?
It was reported that several world leaders have seen in the White house the Ghost of Abraham Lincoln. Sometimes the members of the presidential family would joke with the guests and pretend to be Lincoln’s Ghost, scaring those who decided to spend the night in his bedroom.
In 1903, the first people who said to the media that they have seen the Ghost of the 16th President, became the doorman Jerry Smith, former first lady grace Coolidge, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands.
