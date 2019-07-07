5 useful tips that will help to speed up metabolism
Following these simple rules from a nutritionist, to get healthier and lose weight will be easier and more efficient.
It is known that success in weight loss depends on metabolism. If the metabolism is fast, the extra fat is not deposited on the sides and the Pope, but if he hesitates, then expect trouble. How to speed up metabolism told the dietitian Center nutrition and healthy eating Marina Sopova
Five tips for losing weight:
- Rule # 1. Normal sleep
It is proved that it is the quality of sleep depends on the human metabolism. If you regularly enough sleep, the level of sugar in the blood is reduced, causing the brain thinks the body is starving. Then turn on mechanism of storing. It turns out that any food that enters the mouth, goes into the fat depots.
It is noteworthy that psychologically nevirapine people also may not the right approach to eating and sinning no more bad food.
- Rule # 2. Eggs need to eat entirely
Among losing weight there is a myth that the yolk is extremely harmful for the figure. That is why they eat only one protein. The nutritionist asks to stop and to stop doing that! Because the yolk is just a storehouse of Goodies. These compounds help the metabolism to be quicker. You can not deprive yourself of vitamins and fatty acids which contains egg yolk, says nutritionist. For example, the contained choline is a very powerful connection. It is able to inhibit the gene that is responsible for accumulation of fat around the liver. The only important to observe moderation! 1-2 yolks a day is the maximum.
- Rule # 3. Go to saunas
Particularly helpful for losing weight infrared. This type of sauna has beneficial effects on the skin and the internal organs important for metabolism.
In addition, the sauna helps to lose weight physically. Because of the heat sweating occurs, the body begins to burn calories with holiday cheer. And with the excess water gone the toxins that are harmful to humans.
- Rule # 3. Eat big fish
Fish is a useful product for humans. Losing weight is also very important is the salmon of representatives. Omega-3 fatty acids, which is rich in salmon, helps the metabolism to cheer up and earn in faster rate. In addition, fatty acids can affect the hormone leptin, because of this, fat reserves are burned faster.
- Rule # 4. Do not starve!
Scientists have proved that the scarce and rare food brings to the problems with excess weight. The nutritionist advises to apply to split meals and eat five times a day in small portions. In addition, do not forget to drink plain water.
- Rule # 5. Drink tea
Especially useful nutritionists believe milk Oolong. The taste of it, of course, not very familiar, but it is necessary to become a Craven addict. After all, this Chinese green tea works wonders! It improves digestion, involved in the burning of calories, and the amount of catechins improve fat oxidation process, which increases energy production.
Chinese scientists conducted the study, found out the influence of green tea on the human body. They found that those people that regularly drinking tea, lost three kilos without exercise and diet restrictions. – I rasskazala nutritionist Sopova. – What will be the effect, if everything is complex!