5 valuable properties of cheese for health
Quality cheese has several properties that make it one of the best representatives of fatty foods in the diet. According to studies, the cheese helps enhance the activity of lymphocytes, fighters against viral and tumor cells.
Protects the teeth from decay. It was established experimentally that people who eat cheese, my mouth quickly increases the level of acid-alkaline balance that protects the teeth from caries. In the experiment, people in a few minutes ate the cheddar cheese, then washed down with water. According to test results, the scientists noted that cheese contains substances that protect the enamel from aggressive acidic, while milk and yoghurt do not give the same effect.
Gives the effect of prevention of diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Usually to protect the heart, doctors recommend limiting intake of sodium, i.e., salt. Cheese is a product with a high level of sodium, it is a widely known fact. But studies have shown that proteins and other nutrients contained in cheese, protect blood vessels of the body from the negative effects of sodium. It is also observed that people who eat a lot of fermented foods (cheese and such, and concerns) to be generally less susceptible to development of hypertension. Those who eat cheese, 14% less likely to collide with coronary heart disease and the risk of suffered a stroke at them is reduced by 10% compared to people who do not eat cheese. But at the same time, scientists stress that the cheese should be consumed strictly in moderation and in a day to eat only one small slice of cheese.
Strengthens the immune system. In some varieties of cheese contain beneficial bacteria probiotics. For example, lots of probiotics, different cheeses, cheddar and Gouda. The researchers found that the consumption of cheese with probiotics improves the body’s immunity in the elderly.
“Eating cheese increases the activity of lymphocytes, which fight against tumor cells and cells infected with viruses. Also the experiment showed that after eating cheese grows phagocytic activity of leukocytes, immune cells that can capture and destroy foreign microorganisms,” stated the scientists.
Feta prevents poisoning. Feta cheese helps the body to cope with pathogens that cause digestive upset, including microbes of the genus Listeria. Scientists have discovered that sheep’s milk from which this cheese is made, contains useful bacteria that can synthesize substances that act as antibiotics and kill the pathogens of intestinal infections.
Protects from liver cancer. Scientists from the USA it was found that cheese contains a unique nutrient that prevents the reproduction of cancer cells – spermidin. In particular, this substance does not allow to reproduce the damaged cells of the liver, which prevents the development of cirrhosis of the liver – the process of increasing the scar tissue, which is observed in various diseases of this organ. Also the consumption of cheese is the prevention of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer.