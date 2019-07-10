5 ways to boost testosterone without drugs
Sleep, nutrition, strength training – all to fill the testosterone level in men whose health is suffering because of its too low content.
Reduced testosterone men propose to increase of drug, but there are natural ways to boost the concentrations of male hormone.
Sleep. If a man during the week will be to sleep less than 5 hours per day, the level of testosterone in his body will decrease by 15%. Sleep is very important for men’s health, after all, the dream, the synthesis of testosterone, to sleep at night you need at least 6 hours.
Food. For active reproduction by natural means of testosterone the male body needs zinc, magnesium and a certain amount of cholesterol. That is why the diet for men should be in reasonable quantities of fat and meat. In terms of the follow a low-fat food amount of testosterone decreases.
Strength exercises. Men who exercise regularly usually do not face the problem of low testosterone. At the same time too intense workout the male body can hurt because when congestion grows the content of stress hormone cortisol, causing the synthesis of testosterone falls.
Regular sexual life. The production of testosterone affects the intensity of sexual life — harmful as abstinence and too rough sex life. According to scientists, regular sex promotes the production of testosterone (especially in adulthood), but it should not happen more than 2-3 times a week, otherwise the opposite effect – the level of the hormone will fall.
The rejection of the beer. Alcohol affects the brain centers responsible for the formation processes of the male hormone. In the male body and as a result, starts the process of transformation of testosterone to estrogen. The biggest enemy of the male hormone, beer.