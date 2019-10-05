5 ways to get rid of sore throat
Sore throat causing severe discomfort and interfere with normal daily activity. Fortunately, in addition to medication and rinses, there are many natural methods of dealing with this disorder.
Salt water. The most simple and effective method. A small amount of salt mix with water at a ratio of half a teaspoon on 100 ml. Rinse your throat with this solution, but it is desirable that the water was warm. Salt helps remove mucus from the inflamed tissue.
Med. Eat raw honey, but if it tastes unpleasant to you, then add a certain amount of honey in tea. Honey reduces dryness in the throat and helps to lubricate it. In addition, it brings relief from uncomfortable symptoms of irritation in the throat.
More water. Without water the body’s production of saliva and mucus suspended. And this increases inflammation. No replacement water, because there is no coffee and tea will only worsen your situation.
Candy. Nonprescription cough drops contain menthol, which causes numbness of the throat for some time relieves pain. In addition, they also increase the production of saliva needed to lubricate the throat.
Extra pillow. Sleep with an extra pillow under the head will prevent from the respiration through the mouth during sleep. But if you breathe through the mouth, dryness of the throat only intensified, increasing the level of inflammation.