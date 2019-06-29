5 ways to protect the psyche at work
The so-called work stress is a chronic disorder, fraught with serious complications. If we fail to tackle this stress, it increases the risk of depression, cancer and heart disease.
Breaks. Get rid of sources of stress in the workplace is impossible. But at least once in an hour and a half take breaks, during which practice Hiking, and listen through headphones to music and try to distract myself. If there is an empty space, you can practice short sessions of meditation or yoga.
Professional support. Many simply hesitate to go to psychotherapists because it is contrary to our mentality. It is believed that the people themselves have to cope with mental health problems. Fundamentally wrong point of view — do not hesitate to seek professional support.
The help of colleagues. Ask for advice and help to colleagues who are not sources of stress. The more friends you have, or simply good friends in the workplace, the lower the level of negativity.
The days of unloading. Once or twice a week, plan some enjoyable events for the evening. For example, going to cafes with friends, pool, cinema or shopping centres. It should be a events you can expect throughout the week.
Dismissal. If none of the above mentioned ways does not help to overcome the source of sustained and chronic stress, start looking for a new job. Do not allow yourself to believe that money is more important than your health or life.