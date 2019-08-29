5 ways to remove excess fat from the abdomen
Excess fat on the stomach and waist is an additional risk factor of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. What methods help to remove excess belly fat most effectively?
Aerobic exercise. Research scientists from the Medical center of Duke University in North Carolina showed that one of the best ways to combat excess weight in the abdominal area are aerobic exercise, like Jogging, spinning, aerobic etc. Aerobic exercise reduces resistance to insulin, reduce the amount of enzymes in the liver, and normalizes the level of triglycerides in the blood better than exercises with weights.
Unrefined vegetable oils. According to the American Diabetes Association, the accumulation of visceral fat, i.e. fat in the stomach area and the waist is most often associated with the consumption of large amounts of saturated fats, sources of which are the red meat and products from processed meat, cheese, butter, and a variety of fast food.
Researchers recommend monitoring the consumption of these products, and in diet to introduce more natural oils. In particular, they say, the use of sunflower, olive and canola oils helps to lose weight faster in the abdominal area.
Useful products. Eating certain foods helps to stimulate metabolism of fat in the body, allowing you to make more slender and the abdomen. Experts advise to eat broccoli, onion, natural yogurt, legumes, chicken breast, avocado.
More fiber. After a series of studies, scientists found that soluble fibre contained in oats, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, peas, and some fruits and vegetables, helps to remove excess fat from the abdomen. As reported in Prevention magazine, enrichment of daily diet fiber reduces visceral fat by 3.7%.
… as well as protein. Specialists of the Clinic for the treatment of obesity (Obecity Clinic at Cornellцелом) note that the power correction on the background of sufficient physical activity is the easiest way to get a flat stomach. They recommend eating more protein that originates from milk products, lean meats and legumes.