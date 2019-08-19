5-year-old girl from Ohio was paralyzed after a tick bite
5-year-old girl from Ohio has developed tick paralysis after she was bitten by ticks dog ticks she found on the head daughter of two insect-sized 25-cent coin each.
“It all started with the fact that I fell in the bathroom face down,” said Avery little, which was placed in the intensive care unit at children’s hospital of Cincinnati, writes Fox News.
Her mother Sammy Mel has published information about the status of daughter August 4, after which the review noted that the girl was in a stable condition.
“When we got to the NICU, I noticed a lump in her hair. It was a tick. I examined her and found another one at the back, ‘ said Mel.
Avery couldn’t swallow his own spit and choked, so she had to intubate.
“She was struggling from the first minute. This is so reassuring because I know my brave, stubborn daughter is still here,” said the girl’s mother.
A week after the incident, Avery was discharged from the hospital.
“30-year-old infectious diseases doctor said he had never seen anything like it,” admitted grandpa Avery Dave Goslin.
According to the CDC, tick paralysis is a rare disease caused by a toxin in the tick saliva. Symptoms include “acute, ascending, flaccid paralysis”, which is often confused with other neurological disorders or diseases such as Guillain-Barre syndrome or botulism.
Paralysis usually takes place within 24 hours after removal of the tick.