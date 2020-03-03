5 years for threats in the Instagram: California cyber criminals were sent to prison
Monday, March 2, California residents received a prison sentence for sending threatening messages to the families and friends of the victims of the mass shooting at the high school named Marjorie Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, says USA Today.
22-year-old Brandon Michael Fleury of Santa Ana, California, was sentenced to 66 months of imprisonment in a Federal prison for cyberbullying on social networks. In a criminal lawsuit filed in U.S. District court for the southern district of Florida, says Fleury, a young man with autistic spectrum, used Instagram to harass or “Troll” those whom he believed to be activists on the Internet. He was arrested and charged in January last year.
Fleury admitted that he created 13 profiles in Instagram in order to bypass company policy: Instagram removes content that contains credible threats.
Fleury chose a few people connected to victims of the shooting on 14 February 2018, which killed 17 students. Most of them were noted in the reports published from 22 December 2018, 11 January 2019 under accounts, such as @nikolas.killed.your.sister and @angie.and.lola.
Jesse Guttenberg, whose sister, Jamie, died in the shooting, received a direct ridicule from Fleury, including these: “I took from you Jamie. You will never see hahaha” and “Through my AR-15 I erased them from the face of the earth.”
Father Jamie Fred Guttenberg recently hit the headlines after the speech of the President of the United States Donald trump 4 Feb. Guttenberg has become a recognized advocate of gun control after the death of his daughter.
25 Dec 2018 Fleury sent to Gutenberg and another person close to the victims of the tragedy using the profile @teddykillspeople, threats of abduction in the spirit: “I’m your kidnapper, I’m gonna kidnap you, idiot,” according to the criminal complaint.
After getting into Instagram IP addresses and information about your accounts, law enforcement agencies traced Fleury to a house in Santa Ana, California, where he lives with his father and brother.
According to the Prosecutor in the southern district of Florida, on the tablets seized from the house were pictures of the victims Fleury saved screenshots of the messages sent to them via Instagram, and thousands of saved images of the infamous serial killer of the 70’s Ted Bundy.
Fleury was quoting Bundy in some of his posts in Instagram.
“Nicholas killed your friends and teachers, but guess what? I killed Janice Ott and Denise Naslund” — he published a post on Christmas 2018. Ott and Naslund were victims of Bundy.
U.S. district judge Rodolfo Ruiz II Fleury was sentenced to 66 months in prison for cyber bullying and the threat of kidnapping.
Fleury’s lawyer, Sabrina Puglisi, hoping that judge Ruiz will take into account the mental state of Fleury during sentencing, although experts at the mental health testified that the defendant know right from wrong.
“I think it’s excessive sentence, given the history of Brandon and other similar cases, but I think the judge felt it necessary to send a message to other people on the Internet who commit such acts,” said Puglisi.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- 14 February 2018 in middle school in Parkland, Florida, the shooting occurred in which 17 people died and several were injured. This crime became one of the most mass shootings in a school in U.S. history. 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, a former student of a school in Parkland, opened fire at school, killing 17 people. Shoot people, he began on the street, killing three people. Then entered the school building, which killed 12 people. Two more died from wounds in the hospital. How was the terrible shooting — read about the eyewitnesses.
- The Director of sports school, a favorite coach and student: the first victims of the school shooting in Florida — who they were, read our material.
- Nicholas Cruz, who was adopted at birth, an elderly couple, recently suffered from depression. His father died when the boy was young, and mother was buried only 3 months ago. What was Nicholas, and why it knew, the whole street, said neighbors, friends and family members.
- Nicolas Cruz was too naive for her age, and looked depressed when James and Kimberly SNED invited him to come to your home in Parkland, FL. But they thought that he was cute and was increasingly happy living with them. Read what is said about the 19-year-old arrow to protect his people.
mass стрельба
