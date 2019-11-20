5 years later the cat found 2,200 miles from home: the owner Victor was delighted with this reunion
Cat Sasha ran away from Portland (Oregon), and was in Santa Fe (new Mexico) 5 years later. The animal was found quite plump, but tangled long hair shows that the cat most likely lived on the street. This writes the Santa Fe New Mexican.
The officers of the city Department of animal control picked up a cat on the street and taken to the animal shelter in Santa Fe, where staff scanned a microchip to determine whether the animal’s owner.
Shortly after the phone call to the owner revealed the scale of the expedition of Alexander to the West.
“I let the cat out one night, and the animal has not returned home, said the owner of Sasha Viktor Usov from Portland (or). — It was five years ago. I just thought the cat got the coyote, about the same time it was sad to think”.
“When I called, I was thrilled — said Usov. But it doesn’t surprise me. This cat loves adventures.”
How 6-year-old Sasha drove about 1,400 miles (2 253 km) from Portland to Santa Fe, remains a mystery.
31-year-old Mustache, a former professional dancer, who is now studying at the medical University, says he likes to think about what the animal went the distance and saw on the way national forests and monuments.
Murad Kirdar Convention and the representative of the local animal shelter, said the cat likely got somewhere.
“We have heard many stories about cats in the trunk of a car or train, said Kirdar Convention and. — How the pet got from Portland here no one even realizes”.
After the media told the story of American Airlines, Kirdar Convention and received free tickets to fly with a cat from Santa Fe to Phoenix and then to Portland, allowing Sasha to complete the full circle of his journey.
Usov said that Sasha and his Labradoodle Tara ate from the same bowl when they were young. He thinks that Tara will remember the cat even after five years.
Kirdar Convention and stressed that the upcoming reunion four-legged friends is made possible thanks to the microchip Sasha, which contained the phone number Usova. According to Kirdar, animal shelters and veterinarians implanting a microchip in a pet for only $ 5 — and if the owners remember to update their phone numbers, the device can lead to the most incredible reunion.
Meanwhile, the adventures of Sasha may result, at least for a while.
“When the cat returns home, I don’t think I released it somewhere in the near future” — said Usov.