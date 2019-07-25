5 Zodiac Signs that like to poison the lives of others
There are people who like to do mischief to others. From this, they boost your energy or just have fun. Unfortunately, to understand whether a person is an energy vampire, it is not always easy.
To find out which of your environment likes to see you suffer, to help psychological analysis of the Signs of the Zodiac, conducted by specialists of bioenergetics, and astrology. During the research it was found that to obtain pleasure from other people’s troubles can almost all Characters, but intentionally doing something in order that others lived a difficult life, can only representatives of five Characters.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are very friendly, but this is only the tip of the iceberg. In fact it is the strongest manipulators who never miss an opportunity to take advantage of you for their own purposes. If you want to achieve something, and on the way you have Sagittarius, it is not to try to “push”. Better to just work around these people when they are your potential rivals, or enemies. At first they will be rubbed by you into the trust and then use you, deftly circled around the finger. They have no purpose to poison your life, but they will do it once or twice, without any problems.
And yet they love it when someone complains about them. The more attention you pay to their actions, the more negative you get. This is a very dangerous people who don’t do anything special, but will not come off on you psychologically never.
Capricorn
Capricorn — a very envious person, so they love to spread rumours. You never know what they put about you horrible rumor or gossip behind your back. These are terrible people, if you are their enemy. They work hard for their happiness, but if someone gets something just like that, they just can’t pass up. If you hurt them to gain the trust of an important person, they will trample on you quietly, lowering you in the eyes of others. These people are very dangerous because they poison your life in a jiffy, and the culprit will envy. As soon as you fall to the bottom, they will smile to myself and will tell you the words of a friendly character to cheer on.
Gemini
Gemini poison the lives of those who love them. They do it, unlike others, not on purpose, but not trying to change. When they fall in love, they are perfect, but then they get bored. They begin to do what you did before the relationship. Their feeling of duty and responsibility, when they do not have souls. They trample on love. Worst of all, is the fact that they just will not let you. They will beg not to leave, but nothing will change. Playing on the feelings, they will poison you and everyone you appreciate and love, because you are gonna be the same never, except that after parting with the Twins.
Leo
Lions are very vindictive, if they withdraw from themselves. They love to poison the lives of others, if these “surrounding” crossed their path. Of course, sometimes there are outbursts of anger due to envy someone else’s success, but mostly all the bad things that Lions do to other people is due to their ambition.
Revenge of the lions is terrible and scary, because they know how to wait like nobody else. First they wait for the right moment, then they will gloat over you, getting a genuine pleasure. They do not forgive fully people, but revenge is not always the case. If they have a chance to poison the lives of those who they even just don’t like it, they will not miss this opportunity.
Scorpio
Scorpions poison the lives of people just like that, for no particular reason, and they love it. When they bring clean water, they don’t admit their mistakes and his passion for wanton infliction of psychological harm. These people are incorrigible pathological vampires who are not just a pleasure to see others suffer, but it is vital.
It is their essence, so they can not change. This is especially felt the most close — Scorpions set people against each other to see what happens. More prone to this women than men, but also a strong floor boasts a strong craving for intrigue and poisoning the lives of others.
As for the other Zodiac Signs that are not included in the top 5, we can note fans to look at your suffering, which is not particularly keen to inflicting pain. This is Virgo, Pisces and Cancers. They could revenge you, but just will not be anything bad to do exactly.