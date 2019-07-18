5 zodiac signs with negative energy
A person is defined by not only what he says, but the energy that emanates from him. There are people bright and warm like the sun, and is, on the contrary, cold and dark, themselves in need of warmth and sunlight. Astrologers believe that human energy is completely dependent on the stars. In this article you will learn what the signs of the zodiac carry negative energy.
Virgin
People born under this sign, usually produce the most favorable impression. They are friendly and loving, if communication with the Virgins is limited to a minimum number of words. Upon closer acquaintance this zodiac sign reveals its true nature, which manifests itself in excessive criticality.
Virgin ready to criticize everyone. They like to take a position above others and look upon all as if from the height of bird flight. Criticism usually only brings close Virgo to psychological disorders. When criticism reaches the maximum value, they are taken to teach all of life.
Criticality is not a major drawback Virgins. To live under one roof with them is extremely difficult because of the constant negativity, seeing the world in black and mistrust.
Cancer
Of all the zodiac signs the most melancholic and depressive are Cancers. One careless phrase ready to pull the Crayfish out of balance and even lead to personality disorder. They really don’t like to act, so often any work leading to the present scandal.
From this sign of the zodiac comes the real negative. Around themselves they create an atmosphere in which uncomfortable become everyone. Their world is nothing but darkness, completely devoid of light.
On top of that Cancers believe that not only carries them, and a whole universe ready to face them. To live with such people is extremely difficult, and he does not wants to change his life.
Capricorn
The personality of Capricorn is cold, unfeeling, selfish and proud. They do not think about the victims when it comes to achieving their goals. People is the only means. Therefore, the surrounding quite often refuse to communicate with the Goats or, in extreme cases, completely submit to their will.
Capricorn pride is evident throughout. They have high self esteem and they are convinced that their intellectual abilities and appearance is significantly different from the others. Other people that sign always looks down and therefore it causes only irritation.
Relationships also interferes with suspicion, the avarice for sense and a solid film.
Gemini
The twins think all heartless and calculating. They can easily offend anyone. These people completely disregard the opinions of others and to please them is almost impossible.
Indiscretion interfere to build relationships with people. People can’t stand it when the Twins appreciate all, look at all the high, bullied and neglected. If you cherish your mental health, you better do not come in contact with the Twins.
Scorpio
If you find one with the most negative energy, you can be sure is Scorpio. They are jealous and vindictive, touchy and quick-tempered. If Scorpio loves, to the grave if it destroys it completely.
Excessive emotionality of Scorpio, the intolerable nature and the constant temper makes this zodiac sign a terrible friend. So most people avoid contact with Scorpions, otherwise it can sting.