$50 billion for the Palestinians: the published plan for trump to settle the middle East
The white house released the economic part of the so-called “deal of the century” — a plan the administration of Donald trump on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Washington intends to invest in the development of Palestine and the neighbouring countries inhabited by Palestinians, more than $ 50 billion. Here are the main details of the plan.
“Generations of Palestinians have lived without knowing the world, and the West Bank of the Jordan river and the Gaza strip is facing a protracted crisis, — with these words begins the introductory part of the plan, published on the White house website. And still the Palestinian story does not end there. The Palestinian people continue their historical pursuit of their aspirations and to build a better future for their children.”
Plan “Peace in the name of prosperity” consists of three initiatives that will support the individual basis of Palestinian society: the economy, the people and the government. According to the plan over the next 10 years, the US will be able to attract more than $ 50 billion in investments. USA propose to invest in the Palestinian territories more than 27.5 billion dollars, and on the Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon to spend a 9.1, 7.4 and 6.3 billion respectively.
As noted in the document, the plan represents “the most ambitious and comprehensive international efforts for the Palestinian people today. It can radically transform the Western Bank of the Jordan river and the Gaza strip and to open a new Chapter in the history of Palestine, is not determined by misery and loss, but freedom and dignity.” Only because of the world the Palestinians can achieve prosperity — it is told in the introduction.
The second part is called “Development of economic potential” and promises of rapid economic growth and creating new jobs. The plan promises investors confidence that their assets will be protected thanks to improvements in property rights, rule of law, fiscal sustainability, capital markets and anti-corruption policy.
The West Bank of the Jordan river and the Gaza strip is scheduled to open for regional and global markets, making “major investments in transport and infrastructure”, which should increase the competitiveness of Palestinian exports and reduce the difficulty of transport and travel. In addition to this investment plan will also support steps to improve cooperation between Palestine and Egypt, Israel and Jordan with the aim of lowering regulatory barriers to the movement of Palestinian goods and people.
Following the adoption of key policy reforms and build the necessary infrastructure, “the World in the name of prosperity” provides for private sector investment in entrepreneurship, small business, tourism, agriculture, housing, manufacturing and natural resources. The purpose of the investment at an early stage will be to remove obstacles to growth and focus on key projects, creating jobs and increasing gross domestic product (GDP).
“From his father, working in the store to support his family, to the young College graduates who are building his first company, the Palestinians will benefit from this plan”, — says the publication.
“The world in the name of prosperity” promotes regional development and integration, creating new opportunities for Palestinian businesses and expanding trade with neighboring countries. This initiative will support the economy of Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon and reduce trade barriers across the region. The plan will help the Palestinian private sector to use growth opportunities by improving access to a strong next economy.
The third part is dedicated to the support of the Palestinians. “The world in the name of prosperity” will reveal the enormous potential of the Palestinian people, giving him the ability to pursue their goals and ambitions, the document says. This part of the concept will be to support the Palestinian people through education, workforce development and improving the quality of life.
Improving the quality of the education system in the West Bank and the Gaza strip will improve the quality of life of Palestinians suffering due to inadequate educational opportunities. The initiative supports the development and training of Palestinian teachers, expanding access to educational opportunities for under-served communities and demographic groups. The plan promises to “transform the West Bank of the Jordan river and the Gaza strip into a center of educational achievements”.
The plan also promises to strengthen the development program of the workforce, reduce unemployment and raise the professional level of the Palestinian labour force. Ultimately, the plan “will provide Palestinians access to the tools they need for competition in the global economy, and makes full use of the opportunities offered by this vision.”
“The world in the name of prosperity” will provide new resources and incentives to transform the Palestinian health sector and provide the Palestinian people access to necessary medical care on the West Bank of the Jordan river and in Gaza. The initiative will quickly increase the capacity of the Palestinian hospitals, providing them with supplies, medicines, vaccines and equipment to provide high quality assistance and protection in emergencies health.
The plan will support projects that will improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people: from investments in new cultural institutions to the financial support of the Palestinian artists and musicians, to help the next generation of Palestinians to unleash their creativity and improve talents. All this “will help transform the West Bank and Gaza strip in the cultural and entertainment center for the benefit of all Palestinians.”
The fourth part is devoted to the management of the region. “The world in the name of prosperity” encourages the Palestinian authority to provide services and administration necessary for a better future for the Palestinian people.
The reform strategy will help the Palestinian authority to transform the business environment by improving private property rights; anti-corruption safeguards; access to credit; functioning capital markets along with the policy and rules focused on growth; certainty and predictability for investors. The plan identifies and takes into account the requirements for the development of human capital, stimulate innovation, creation and development of small and medium-sized businesses and attracting international companies to invest in the future of the West Bank of the Jordan river and the Gaza strip.
The establishment of institutions of governance and receptivity of governments to the needs of the population is crucial, the document reads. The government’s attention will be directed at increasing the independence of the judiciary and the development of civil society organizations.
The plan promises to improve the activities of the government to provide services to the Palestinian people. The Palestinian authority must strive to be financially stable and independent, caring for its employees and effective in providing services to citizens. The initiative is aimed at addressing the debt administration and implementation of budget and tax plan that promote long-term fiscal sustainability, without the need for budgetary support or donor funding. It also means new technologies that will give Palestinian citizens the opportunity to access government support and services.
The plan will provide new training opportunities for employees and improve their productivity, will help to prepare them for the challenges of management and facilitate their work. And finally, the initiative aims at providing services with low costs and high efficiency that will contribute to the growth of the private sector.
What else do you know about the plan
Officially, the plan was presented to the son-in-law and Advisor to the President of the United States Donald trump on the Middle East Jared Kushner, writes the Correspondent.
The same name is opening an economic seminar in Bahrain on the future of Palestine. The Palestinians reject American mediation and do not participate in the meeting.
The main question remains who will invest in the development of the region. In an interview with Reuters Kushner spoke about his hope that the main costs would be borne by the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf, and European and Asian countries together with private investors.
Kouchner noted that the plan can be implemented only if all lignostone of the country agree with him.
Publish the political part is postponed until November, while the results of the early elections to the Knesset is not formed Israeli government.
Palestine is boycotting the initiatives of the United States
In may last year, the United States opened in Jerusalem the us Embassy, recognizing the city as the capital of Israel. The Palestinians responded with mass protests.
Since then, the Palestinian authorities refuse to dialogue with US. Prior to publication, they rejected the “deal of the century” and urged all Arab countries to boycott the seminar in Bahrain. Palestinians call heard only Iraq and Lebanon.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas says the international forum on Palestine is doomed to failure.
“Forum in Bahrain will not be successful and will not lead to any results because it was originally built on lies,” said Abbas.
Future results of the conference, rejects and controls the Gaza strip, radikalnoe Hamas.
Kouchner criticized the Palestinian position, saying that “the response of the Palestinian leadership to plan, trump is a strategic mistake.”
“We support Israel, a strong ally and our partner for security, but we also want a satisfactory solution to the problems for the Palestinians. Criticism of the plan comes from emotion, and the study of details is not taken into account,” — said Advisor to the President of the United States.
What is the future of the “deal of the century”
The American newspaper the Washington Post in early June, wrote that U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo questioned about the implementation of the plan Kouchner. The publication refers to the audio recording of his speech during a closed-door meeting with representatives of Jewish organizations in new York.
“Deal of the century” he called unenforceable and such that will not bring results. But he hopes that this plan will not be rejected from the start.
Pompeo noted that the publication of the plan had to be postponed because of time it was given, it was not enough.
Analysts also refer to its prospects pessimistic. The British newspaper Financial Times notes that the administration trump kept postponing publication in order to wait for the most opportune moment: now and in the United States and in Israel to start the campaign.
What is much more critical — the Palestinian authority has categorically rejected the idea of American mediation, after the United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The FT notes that States that have agreed to participate, sent to Bahrain officials mid-ranking officials and representatives of the business community. Given that we are talking about a plan aimed to change the face of the region, the level could be higher.
The Arab States that supported the conference, declare their adherence to the principle of “two States”, which the U.S. administration refused.
Representatives of Pro-us Muslim countries claim that the settlement is possible only on condition of creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, the newspaper said.