50 cities in the U.S., where the average wage is not enough for life
The place where you live is more than just geography. From salary to how much will cost products, place of residence can greatly affect many important aspects of life. This writes GO Banking Rates.
The research covered 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared the average wage with annual cost of necessities such as housing, food, health, utilities and transport. In particular, residents of one southern city may be faced with a shocking deficit of more than $ 20,000 per year.
1. Miami (FL)
- The average income per person: $25 233
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 999,86
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $23 998,29
- The annual cost of food: $4 584,53
- Annual health care costs: $4 928,26
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 866,80
- Annual transportation costs: $8 430,70
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $45 808,56
- Remaining income: -$20 575,56
- Percentage of remaining income: -81,54%
2. Philadelphia (PA)
- The average income per person: $28 351
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 524,29
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $18 291,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 468,46
- Annual health care costs: $5 762,88
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 360,77
- Annual transportation costs: $8 068,03
- The total annual cost of the basic necessities: $40 951,58
- Remaining income: — $12 600,58
- Percentage of remaining income: -44,44%
3. New York (NY)
- The average income per person: $43 785
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 376,93
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $8 523,14
- The annual cost of food: $5 120,21
- Annual health care costs: $5 017,68
- The annual cost of utilities: $6 093,75
- Annual transportation costs: $10 507,32
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $55 262,10
- Remaining income: -$11 477,10
- Percentage of remaining income: -26,21%
4. New Orleans (Louisiana)
- The average income per person: $26 927
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 360,71
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $16,328.57
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $4 386,74
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 534,78
- Annual transportation costs: $7 700,40
- The total annual cost for Essentials:$36 097,55
- Remaining income: -$9 170,55
- Percentage of remaining income: -34,06%
5. Los Angeles (CA)
- The average income per person: $41 568
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 370,79
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $28 449,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 481,86
- Annual health care costs: $4 232,74
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 793,91
- Annual transport costs: $9 473,98
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $50 431,91
- Remaining income: -$8 863,91
- Percentage of remaining income: -21,32%
6. Baton Rouge (La)
- The average income per person: $27 036
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $983
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $11 796
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $5 007,74
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 595,51
- Annual transportation costs: $6 547,82
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $31 094,14
- Remaining income: -$4058,14
- Percentage of remaining income: -15,01%
7. Honolulu (Hawaii)
- The average income per person: $42 568
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 728,21
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $20 738,57
- The annual cost of food:$6 200,50
- Annual health care costs: $4 dollars 610,30
- The annual cost of utilities: $7 138,39
- Annual transportation costs: $7 084,37
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $45 772,13
- Remaining income: -$3 204,13
- Percentage of remaining income: -7,53%
8. Baltimore (MD)
- The average income per person: $34 298
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 383,71
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $16 604,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 414,90
- Annual health care costs: $4 823,93
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 344,58
- Annual transportation costs: $7 183,73
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $37 371,70
- Remaining income: -$3 073,70
- Percentage of remaining income: -8,96%
9. Tampa (FL)
- The average income per person: $34 559
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 467,50
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $17 610
- The annual cost of food: $4 584,53
- Annual health care costs: $4 759,34
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 899,19
- Annual transportation costs: $6 498,14
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $37 351,20
- Remaining income: -$2 792,20
- Percentage of remaining income: -8,08%
10. Memphis (Tn)
- The average income per person: $27 919
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $791,43
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $9 497,14
- The annual cost of food: $4 030,99
- Annual health care costs: $6 463,37
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 899,19
- Annual transportation costs: $5464,80
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $29 355,49
- Remaining income: -$1 436,49
- Percentage of remaining income: -5,15%
11. Pittsburgh (PA)
- The average income per person: $31 496
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 095
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $13 140
- The annual cost of food: $4 240,80
- Annual health care costs: $4 411,58
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 142,13
- Annual transportation costs: $6 021,22
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $31 955,73
- Remaining income: -$459,73
- Percentage of remaining income: -1,46%
12. Cincinnati (Oh)
- The average income per person: $27 781
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $842,79
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $10 111,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 151,52
- Annual health care costs: $4 292,35
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 968,02
- Annual transportation costs: $5 390,28
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $27 915,60
- Remaining income: — $134,60
- Percentage of remaining income: -0,48%
13. Milwaukee (Wi)
- The average income per person: $29 655
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $856,79
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $10 281,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 048,85
- Annual health care costs: $5 236,27
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 097,59
- Annual transportation costs: $5 832,43
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $29 496,57
- Remaining income: $158,43
- The percentage of the remaining income: a 0.53%
14. Fresno (CA)
- The average income per person: $29 614
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $868,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $10 422,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 379,18
- Annual health care costs: $4 217,83
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 551,08
- Annual transportation costs: $5 400,22
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $28 971,17
- Remaining income: $642,83
- The percentage of the remaining income of 2.17%
15. Jacksonville (FL)
- The average income per person: $34 171
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 177,71
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $14 132,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 316,69
- Annual health care costs: $4 818,96
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 162,37
- Annual transportation costs: $5 822,50
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $33 253,09
- Remaining income: $917,91
- The percentage of revenues remaining after required: 2,69%
16. Tucson (AZ)
- The average income per person: $26 992
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $670
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $8 040
- The annual cost of food: $4 263,12
- Annual health care costs: $4 188,02
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 024,71
- Annual transportation costs: $5 469,77
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $25 985,62
- Remaining income: $1 006,38
- Percentage of remaining income: 3,73%
17. Chicago (Il)
- The average income per person: $41 567
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 649,29
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $19 791,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 191,70
- Annual health care costs: $4 669,92
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 757,47
- Annual transportation costs: $7 938,86
- The total annual cost of the basic necessities: $40 349,38
- Remaining income: $1 217,62
- The percentage of the remaining income of 2.93%
18. El Paso (TX)
- The average income per person: $27 481
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $711,29
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $8 535,43
- The annual cost of food: $3 906
- Annual health care costs: $4 401,65
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 931,58
- Annual transportation costs: $5 345,57
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $26 120,22
- Remaining income: $1 360,78
- Percentage of remaining income: 4,95%
19. St. Louis (Mo)
- The average income per person: $30 027
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $819,21
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $9 830,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $4 659,98
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 878,94
- Annual transportation costs: $5 653,58
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $28 170,14
- Remaining income: $1 856,86
- The percentage of the remaining income of 6.18%
20. Louisville (Ky)
- The average income per person: $30 869
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $896,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $10 758,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 030,99
- Annual health care costs: $4 436,42
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 757,47
- Annual transportation costs: $5 887,08
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $28 870,83
- Remaining income: $1 998.17
- The percentage of the remaining income of 6.47%
21. Las Vegas (NV)
- The average income per person: $35 003
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 008,36
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $12 100,29
- The annual cost of food: $4 334,54
- Annual health care costs: $4 694,76
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 154,27
- Annual transportation costs: $7 148,95
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $32 432,82
- Remaining income: $2 570,18
- The percentage of the remaining income of 7.34%
22. Orlando (FL)
- The average income per person: $38 410
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 329,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $15 954,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 316,69
- Annual health care costs: $4 863,67
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 142,13
- Annual transportation costs: $6 403,75
- The total annual cost of the basic necessities: $35 681,10
- Remaining income: $2 728,90
- Percent of income: 7.1% of
23. San Antonio (TX)
- The average income per person: $33 575
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $983,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $11 802,86
- The annual cost of food: $3 959,57
- Annual health care costs: $4 530,82
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 842,50
- Annual transportation costs: $5 807,59
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $29 943,33
- Remaining income: $3 631,67
- The percentage of the remaining income of 10.82%
24. Houston (TX)
- The average income per person: $38 795
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 266
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $15 192
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $4 659,98
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 907,29
- Annual transportation costs: $7 014,82
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $34 921,14
- Remaining income: $3 873,86
- The percentage of the remaining income of 9.99%
25. Atlanta (GA)
- The average income per person: $43 247
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 611,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $19 338,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 133,66
- Annual health care costs: $4 510,94
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 194,76
- Annual transportation costs: $7 153,92
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $39 332,15
- Remaining income: $3 914,85
- The percentage of the remaining income of 9.05%
26. Phoenix (AZ)
- The average income per person: $37 293
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 103,29
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $13 239,43
- The annual cost of food: $4 263,12
- Annual health care costs: $5 047,49
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 121,88
- Annual transportation costs: $6 642,22
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $33 314,13
- Remaining income: $3 978,87
- The percentage of the remaining income of 10.67%
27. Colorado Springs (Colorado)
- The average income per person: $36 648
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 203,93
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $14 447,14
- The annual cost of food: $4 263,12
- Annual health care costs: $4 813,99
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 741,28
- Annual transportation costs: $5 290,92
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $32 556,45
- Remaining income: $4 091,55
- The percentage of the remaining income of 11.16%
29. Boston (MA)
- The average income per person: $51 659
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 191,43
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $26 297,14
- The annual cost of food: $4 718,45
- Annual health care costs: $4 143,31
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 729,23
- Annual transportation costs: $7 536,46
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $47,424,59
- Remaining income: $4 234,41
- The percentage of the remaining income of 8.2%
30. Kansas City (Mo)
- The average income per person: $34 489
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $993,07
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $11 916,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $4 977,94
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 105,69
- Annual transportation costs: $5 052,46
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $199.99, ending 30
- Remaining income: $4 289,01
- The percentage of the remaining income of 12.44%
31. Nashville (Tn)
- The average income per person: $41 030
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 464
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $17 568
- The annual cost of food: $4 030,99
- Annual health care costs: $5 335,63
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 020,66
- Annual transportation costs: $5 757,91
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $36 713,19
- Remaining income: $4 316,81
- The percentage of the remaining income of 10.52%
32. Minneapolis (Mn)
- The average income per person: $41 316
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 513,14
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $18 157,71
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $4 342,03
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 036,85
- Annual transportation costs: $6 294,46
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $36 978,11
- Remaining income: $4 337,89
- The percentage of the remaining income of 10.5%
33. Indianapolis (In)
- The average income per person: $31 939
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $863,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $10 362,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 048,85
- Annual health care costs: $4 297,32
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 652,20
- Annual transportation costs: $5 156,78
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $27 518,01
- Remaining income: $4 420,99
- The percentage of the remaining income fell 13.84%
34. Portland (Oregon)
- The average income per person: $42 537
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 554,86
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $18 658,29
- The annual cost of food: $4 481,86
- Annual health care costs: $4 148,28
- The annual cost of utilities: $3235,15
- Annual transportation costs: $7 322,83
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $37 846,40
- Remaining income: $4 690,60
- The percentage of the remaining income of 11.03%
35. Tulsa (Oklahoma)
- The average income per person: $31 666
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $667,07
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $8 004,86
- The annual cost of food: $3 999,74
- Annual health care costs: $5 499,58
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 870,84
- Annual transportation costs: $5 231,30
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $26 606,33
- Remaining income: $5 059,67
- Percentage of remaining income: 15,98%
36. Oklahoma City (Oklahoma)
- The average income per person: $34 278
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $776,86
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $9 322,29
- The annual cost of food: $3 999,74
- Annual health care costs: $5 887,08
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 931,58
- Annual transportation costs: $5 474,74
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $28 615,42
- Remaining income: $5 662,58
- The percentage of the remaining income of 16.52%
37. Omaha (Ne)
- The average income per person: $34 696
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $825,07
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $9 900,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 147,06
- Annual health care costs: $6 219,94
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 992,31
- Annual transportation costs: $4 759,34
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $29 019,51
- Remaining income: $5 676,49
- Percentage of remaining income: 16,36%
38. Albuquerque (New Mexico)
- The average income per person: $32 416
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $772,86
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $9 274,29
- The annual cost of food: $3 906
- Annual health care costs: $4 356,94
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 935,63
- Annual transportation costs: $5 251,18
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $26 724,03
- Remaining income: $5 691,97
- Percentage of remaining income: 17,56%
39. Sacramento (CA)
- The average income per person: $41 878
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 338,93
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $16 067,14
- The annual cost of food: $4 629,17
- Annual health care costs: $4 476,17
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 984,22
- Annual transportation costs: $6 597,50
- The total annual cost of the basic necessities: $35 754,20
- Remaining income: $6 123,80
- Percentage of remaining income: 14,62%
40. Charlotte (North Carolina)
- The average income per person: $42 329
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 332,71
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $15 992,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 169,38
- Annual health care costs: $5 653,58
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 980,17
- Annual transportation costs: $5 593,97
- The total annual cost of the basic necessities: $35 389,67
- Remaining income: $6 939,33
- The percentage of the remaining income of 16.39%
41. San Jose (CA)
- The average income per person: $60 942
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 606,21
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $31 274,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 946,11
- Annual health care costs: $4655,02
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 919,43
- Annual transportation costs: $8 480,38
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $53 275,51
- Remaining income: $7 666,49
- The percentage of the remaining income of 12.58%
42. Denver (Co)
- The average income per person: $47 642
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 636
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $19 632
- The annual cost of food: $4 263,12
- Annual health care costs: $4 789,15
- The annual cost of utilities: $ 3 895,14
- Annual transportation costs: $6 672,02
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $39 251,43
- Remaining income: $8 390,57
- The percentage of the remaining income of 17.61%
43. San Diego (CA)
- The average income per person: $53 337
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 023,14
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $24 277,71
- The annual cost of food: $4 629,17
- Annual health care costs: $4 242,67
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 162,37
- Annual transportation costs: $6 657,12
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $43 969,05
- Remaining income: $9 367,95
- Percentage of remaining income: 17,56%
44. Columbus (Oh)
- The average income per person: $38 498
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $887,50
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $650 10
- The annual cost of food: $4 151,52
- Annual health care costs: $4 431,46
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 134,03
- Annual transportation costs: $5 156,78
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $28 523,79
- Remaining income: $9 974,21
- The percentage of the remaining income of 25.91%
45. Seattle (WA)
- The average income per person: $56 112
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 045,43
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $24 545,14
- The annual cost of food: $4 481,86
- Annual health care costs: $4058,86
- The annual cost of utilities: $2 785,71
- Annual transportation costs: $7 774,92
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $43 646,49
- Remaining income: $12 465,51
- Percentage of remaining income: 22,22%
46. San Francisco (CA)
- The average income per person: $77 582
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $3 554,14
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $42 649,71
- The annual cost of food: $4 946,11
- Annual health care costs: $4620,24
- The annual cost of utilities: $ 3 947,78
- Annual transportation costs: $8 783,42
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $64 947,27
- Remaining income: $12 634,73
- The percentage of the remaining income: a 16.29%
47. Virginia Beach (VA)
- The average income per person: $46 222
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 081,07
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $12 972,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 169,38
- Annual health care costs: $5 812,56
- The annual cost of utilities: $3 931,58
- Annual transportation costs: $5 728,10
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $32 614,48
- Remaining income: $13 607,52
- The percentage of the remaining income of 29.44%
48. Austin (TX)
- The average income per person: $49 130
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 320,21
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $15 842,57
- The annual cost of food: $3 959,57
- Annual health care costs: $4 585,46
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 012,56
- Annual transportation costs: $6 488,21
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $34 888,37
- Remaining income: $14 241,63
- The percentage of the remaining income of 28.99%
49. Raleigh (NC)
- The average income per person: $45,637
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $1 091,21
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $13 094,57
- The annual cost of food: $4 169,38
- Annual health care costs: $5 097,17
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 012,56
- Annual transportation costs: $4 972,97
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $31 346,64
- Remaining income: $14 290,36
- Percentage of remaining income: 31,31%
50. Washington (D.C.)
- The average income per person: $65 922
- Monthly rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $2 336,57
- The annual rent for 1-bedroom apartment: $28 038,86
- The annual cost of food: $4 700,59
- Annual health care costs: $4 103,57
- The annual cost of utilities: $4 291,94
- Annual transportation costs: $ 7 973,64
- The total annual cost for Essentials: $49 108,80
- Remaining income: $16 813,40
- The remaining percentage of income: 25.5% of