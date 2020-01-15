50 free regprocedure will be able to get the Ukrainians
Ukrainians will be able to get about fifty of medical services for free in 2020.
This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on health Michael radutsky, reports ZN.UA.
“This year the budgeted $ 72 billion to the program medical safeguards. This program, the government approved in November. MedGarant – we called it “money follow the patient,” said radutsky.
The Committee Chairman continued that from April 2 to 50 medical and diagnostic procedures (in particular, ultrasound, x-ray examination, biopsy, surgical treatment of stroke, childbirth, etc.) in megaranto will be for Ukrainians free of charge. At the same time, we are talking about institutions that have signed an agreement with NCSU.
Michael radutsky added that funding for the program “Affordable drugs” this year in Ukraine increased by 3.2 billion UAH.
“The state pays for them (drugs – approx. Ed.) the cost, and the person at the electronic recipe free of charge gets them,” said radutsky.
