50% less: the number of victims in a plane crash in 2019 decreased significantly
In 2019 in accidents involving large commercial aircraft killed 257 people. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The number of deaths in major accidents commercial airlines in 2019 has dropped by more than half, despite the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX in Ethiopia in March 2019.
This was stated by a Dutch consulting company To70.
According To70, in 2019, occurred 86 accidents involving large commercial aircraft, including 8 accidents with casualties, which killed 257 people.
For comparison, in 2018 year, there have been 160 accidents, including 13 fatalities, which killed 534 people.
According to estimates To70 share flight ended in a fatal accident, in 2019 amounted to only 0.18 per one million flights. In other words, on average, only one flight from 5.58 million resulted in death. This is much better than the same indicator 2018.