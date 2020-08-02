50 simple movies and cartoons for those who learns English
Viewing movies in original language makes learning a foreign language is not only effective but also fun. But it is important to choose an interesting genre and any level of vocabulary. If you think that to enjoy movies in the original voice can only people, advanced in English, Adme.ru gathered a list of movies for different levels of proficiency.
Cartoons
For the basic level of proficiency:
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- WALL-E (WALL-E)
- Peppa Pig (Peppa Pig)
- Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh)
- On the other side of the fence (Over the Garden Wall)
- Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)
- Adventure time (Adventure Time)
- Aladdin (Aladdin)
- Gravity Falls (Gravity Falls)
- Rick and Morty (Rick and Morty)
- The Simpsons (The Simpsons)
- The man called Flintstone (The Men Called Flintstone)
- Up (Up)
- Daria (Daria)
- Muzzy (Muzzy in Gondoland)
For intermediate level of language proficiency:
- Garfield (Garfield)
- Cold heart (Frozen)
- The Berenstein Bears (The Berenstein Bears)
- Beauty and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast)
- Chip and Dale rescue Rangers (Chip ’n’ Dale Rescue Rangers)
Movie
For the basic level of proficiency:
- Outcast (Cast Away)
For intermediate level of language proficiency:
- The notebook (The Notebook)
- The last song (The Last Song)
- Love actually (Love Actually)
- Fight club (Fight Club)
- Eat pray love (Eat Pray Love)
- Batman (Batman)
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)
- Die hard (Die Hard)
- Rocky (Rocky)
- The Bridget Jones’s diary (Bridget Jones’s Diary)
- The iron lady (The Iron Lady)
- Agents A. N. To.L. (The Man from U. N. C. L. E)
- Pretty Woman (Pretty Woman)
Series
For elementary and basic levels of proficiency:
- Extras@ (Extr@)
- Messages (Messages)
- Family Guy (Family Guy)
- South Park (South Park)
For intermediate level of language proficiency:
- Xena — warrior Princess (Xena: Warrior Princess)
- Smallville (Smallville)
- Computer scientists (The IT Crowd)
- The walking dead (The Walking Dead)
- The vampire diaries (The Vampire Diaries)
- The Mentalist (The Mentalist)
- Bones (Bones)
- The Vikings (Vikings)
- How I met your mother (How I Met Your Mother)
- One tree hill (One Tree Hill)
- Miss Marple (Miss Marple)
- Poirot Agatha Christie (Poirot)
