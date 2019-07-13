50 thousand without power and flooded roads: storm Barry approaching Louisiana. PHOTO. VIDEO
US President, Donald trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana, which is approaching tropical storm Barry. The storm raging in the Gulf of Mexico the past few days, gaining momentum. According to recent reports, the wind speed reaches 70 miles per hour (112 km/h). According to forecasters, Barry can reach hurricane strength. About it writes BBC.
It is expected that the storm’s winds and torrential rains fall on New Orleans on Saturday morning or afternoon. The city has thunder storms and there are local floods.
Forecasters expect rain and flooding for several days after the storm ashore. Individual tornadoes are also possible across the region Sunday, July 14.
It is expected that Barry would reach hurricane strength by the time when its center will be on the coast of Louisiana.
On Saturday, July 13, there were reports that more than 50 thousand inhabitants of Louisiana were without electricity, and because of flooding some roads were under water.
In addition, 12 people were rescued from the island near Louisiana after the flood they were not able to leave the island and were cut off from the land.
Most rain is expected in Louisiana, as you move the storm to the Kentucky rain will subside.
The predicted flooding due to the storm Barry shown on the map below.
The national weather service warns US that it is the “slow” hurricane floods pose the greatest danger, as moving with low speed, the storm remains too long in one area, flooding it with rain.
If you believe the forecasts, the staff expected up to 40 inches of rain while the water level in the Mississippi river and is already approaching pre-flood.
The President’s decree on state of emergency allows to mobilize Federal resources to deal with the consequences of emergency situations in the region.
According to the National weather service, the storm continues to move towards Louisiana, at a speed of 8 km/h.
According to projections, he will come ashore in the middle of the day on Saturday before beginning to weaken.
The consequences are getting heavier
Although storm “Barry” is not associated directly with climate change, global warming leads to the fact that the consequences of such phenomena become more severe.
The temperature increases of the last decade, with growing numbers and its ability to retain moisture, resulting in tropical storms are accompanied by high rainfall.
As a result of global warming, such storms become more slow. Over the last seven decades the hurricanes like “Barry” in North America has reduced the speed of their movement on land by 20-30%.
Sea level also rises as a result of global warming, and if the wind is blowing towards the shore, it increases the likelihood of flooding.
This happened, for example, with the hurricane “Harvey” in 2017, when its strength dropped to category tropical storm.
He then a few days raged in the Houston area, causing abnormal rainfall, causing numerous casualties and massive destruction. As a result, the verses killed 60 people, and the damage was estimated at 180 billion dollars.
The hurricane unleashed about 124 trillion gallons of water on the affected region, adding thus 124 trillion kg to the mass of land. These figures can be confusing, but the scientist Chris Milliner from the jet propulsion Laboratory, NASA decided to translate the numbers into more familiar concepts. He calculated that the weight of the water dropped Harvey, was so huge that the crust of the Earth is deformed, and dipped approximately 2 cm.
If the wind speed exceeds 119 km/h, the storm Barry will be declared a hurricane and will be the first in the season 2019.
As Louisiana prepares for the storm
Along the coast many cities and issued orders for a mandatory evacuation.
The mayor of New Orleans, La Toya Cantrell did not give the orders about the evacuation because at the moment, the storm falls into the category of below the third.
Residents warned of the need to take action and get ready for the storm: stock up on water and groceries and other necessities.
Some state residents have already left the unsafe zone, others, however, decided to stay and watch the storm.
President trump ordered, if necessary, to provide resources for the emergency management Agency to assist districts caught in the disaster zone.
On Twitter he posted a record of lack of cooperation of officials at the local and national levels, and urged residents to prepare for the meeting with the hurricane.
The national weather service announced on Friday evening, July 12, that the crest of the storm surge in Mississippi has reached 5.2 m, which is 60 cm lower than expected. For the first time since their construction all of the major locks on the Mississippi river are closed.
Representatives of the army corps of engineers, the US claim that the system of protecting New Orleans from flooding to cope with the increase in water level to 7-7.5 meters.
The Governor of Louisiana John bell Edwards called the approaching storm is very strong and, citing data from the National center for the study of hurricanes, warned that Barry is a danger to life.
“For a large part of Louisiana approaching storm will be a serious challenge. Louisiana is threatened by flooding from three factors: storm surges, floods and heavy rains,” said Edwards.
According to La Toya Cantrell, special pumps in New Orleans are working optimally, but they may not be enough.
She therefore urged citizens to clear their plots and streets from the garden and other debris that can clog storm drains and drainage ditches.