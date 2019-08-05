50-year-old Jennifer Lopez showed athletic figure in a bikini and the top
The singer shared pictures from a holiday in Israel.
Popular singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, boasted a sports figure in a swimsuit. The actress posted a photo from a holiday in Israel in his Instagram.
In the photo J. Lo posing near the water in a bathing suit and a short top, showing off the flat she lives and shapely legs.
Note that now the artist travels the world with tour #itsmypartytour. With it, Israel was visited by her children Amy and Max, as well as the groom Alex Rodriguez.
Blog Jennifer also posted a selfie with a camel and a photo, which she and Alex captured sitting on a camel.
