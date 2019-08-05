50-year-old Jennifer Lopez showed athletic figure in a bikini and the top

August 5, 2019
The singer shared pictures from a holiday in Israel.

50-летняя Дженнифер Лопес показала спортивную фигуру в бикини и топе

Popular singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, boasted a sports figure in a swimsuit. The actress posted a photo from a holiday in Israel in his Instagram.

In the photo J. Lo posing near the water in a bathing suit and a short top, showing off the flat she lives and shapely legs.

Note that now the artist travels the world with tour #itsmypartytour. With it, Israel was visited by her children Amy and Max, as well as the groom Alex Rodriguez.

Blog Jennifer also posted a selfie with a camel and a photo, which she and Alex captured sitting on a camel.

