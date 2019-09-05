50-year-old Jennifer Lopez shows sexy body in racy swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez showed the new seductive photos in a revealing outfit. The star tried on a white one-piece swimsuit with a bold inscription, Forever Young – “Forever young”, which emphasized her curvy shape, slender legs and toned body. On top she put on a yellow robe, complemented this outfit with sunglasses in Golden frame, and large earrings-rings and the high hair-beam.
In this form it went to the beach of Saint-Tropez, just winning outright fans. They do not get tired to admire the sports stars, falling asleep by her epithets: “full”, “unreal”, “so beautiful,” “always first”…
Jennifer herself does not hide – above the figure she works hard, as evidenced by numerous videos from the hall, which she posts online. Help to keep the body in shape and performance. We will remind, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the star made a Grand tour It’s My Party Tour. The singer traveled with him almost around the world, making “breathing space” for meetings with family and rest.