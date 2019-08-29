50-year-old Jennifer Lopez spoke about his role in “the Strippers”
Jennifer Lopez took part in a photo shoot for the publication Variety said in an interview about the difficult filming process of the film “Strippers”, the affair with Alex Rodriguez and the double standards of Hollywood.
On 12 September on the big screens will be a crime Comedy in which Jennifer played the main role. As recognized by the actress to play a stripper named Ramona has been a great challenge.
I was terrified. I felt like I was caught in an illicit embrace. I’ve never done anything like this before! Rising to the scene in the image of the dancer, you should have a certain mood. You need to be strong and brave. Declaring yourself a rock star, you need to look down on people, otherwise it will not work. The strippers have all the same: they are tough and difficult, vulnerable and traumatized. Ramona is an amazing character
concluded the star.
The actress noted that over the years her career had to deal with double standards and humiliation. So, a few Hollywood Directors at the time allowed myself to appreciate the size of her buttocks.
They would never have told the guy “what you got a big penis”,
— protested Lopez.
In all that she does, she supports her fiance Alex Rodriguez, and she tries to answer him.
He comes to each performance, if you can. I go to all his games. In my life there were times when personal life was fine, but the career is not going smoothly. This is the first time I really found a balance between one and the other. I think this is great work Alex
— judged by Jennifer.