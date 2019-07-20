50-year-old Michael sheen and his new girlfriend will become parents
50-year-old Michael sheen and his 25-year-old girlfriend Anna Lundberg are preparing for the birth of the child. Just days ago the press found out about the affair, and Michael said on Twitter about the pregnancy of a friend.
Very happy to announce to everyone that Anna Lundberg waiting for the birth of an angel (just to be clear — we’re having a baby!),— Shin wrote in the social network.
Perhaps Anna also shared with followers the news, but the General public did not know about it because Lundberg has closed its page in Instagram as soon as reports of her affair with the Bus appeared in the press.
About Anna knows that she is a actress from Sweden, living in the UK. Spring Lundberg and Tires together attended the premiere mini-series “Good signs” (Good Omens) in London. Even then, as suggested by the journalists, their romance developed.
For the Bus will be the second child: the actor has a 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Tyres from the actress Kate beckinsale.