50-year-old model Helen Christensen admired figure in daring outfits

Danish model of the 90s demonstrated a perfect figure.

Though Helen Christensen is already 50, but she still impresses with the beauty and harmony of shapes. Such perfect forms can boast that not every 20-year-old girl.

Helen starred in spicy photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, in which he posed in spectacular images. The model showed a toned body in fusion eggplant swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

And in a dark blue leotard with lacing on the waist.

Mysterious turned out the way in a brilliant blue dress with sexy plunging neckline.

