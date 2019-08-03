50-year-old Renee Zellweger recalled how a student worked in a strip bar
Now Renee Zellweger is an idol of millions with fabulous sums in the account and the “Oscar” for the film “Cold mountain” on the shelf. And once she had to work in a strip bar to pay for College tuition.
What Renee Zellweger worked at a strip club, for anybody not a secret — the actress often remembered this experience in a variety of interviews. And the other day she admitted edition of AARP The Magazine, that did about it no regrets. Moreover, to dance on a pole and undressed, she didn’t — a future star worked as a waitress. And even in clothing.
Zellweger went to work in cabaret in Austin not by vocation — the girl was in desperate need of money to pay for their College education, a father who promised to sponsor this event is fired right before retirement. So Renee decided to try and stopped at Sugar’s bar for two whole years — slinging cocktails to the customers.
The star of “Bridget Jones’s Diary” recalls that time with a smile. Said that there was a big school of life. “Revised moral principles. Learned not to judge others. There were many wonderful girls who every night danced a Striptease, to feed their families. Most of them are students and in their understanding of this work in harmony with life. Learned that the world is not black and white, it has many shades,” she said to Grazia publication three years ago, just before the premiere of the third part about the adventures of a funny and clumsy blonde Bridgette.
And recently, Zellweger told that even proud of this work. “Was I crying for myself? Never. Financing of College was a defining marker for me,” she said to the reporter AARP The Magazine. Moreover, Renee received a good tip. “A gentleman gave me $ 100 each time, because I think he felt sorry for me. He saw me as a poor student,” admitted Rene.