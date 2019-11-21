500 thousand fine and match in an empty stadium: “Dynamo” was punished for the match with “Shakhtar” (photos)
Thursday, November 21, the control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian football Association (UAF KDK) has issued a decision on the scandalous game of the Ukrainian championship between Shakhtar and Dynamo in Kharkiv (1:0).
The capital club for the racist antics of the fans (imitation monkeys) fined on 500 thousand hryvnias, and also will play one home match in the Premier League without spectators (the penalty for another meeting is conditional).
By the way, the football club “Dynamo” (Kiev) in hot pursuit, made on the official website a statement which reads in part: “the decision is a vivid example of selective justice football because it was made against the principles of completeness, objectivity and full consideration of the case in violation of the established practice of the disciplinary bodies of the UAF and UEFA.
Still not completed the investigation of criminal proceedings on the facts of the events at RSC Metalist, which makes it impossible to determine the guilt or innocence of individuals — likely offenders.
To our repeated verbal and written requests addressed to the home and official teletranslation TRC “Football” to provide video and audio feeds of the match, no replies received. Moreover, when considering the case of the UAF, the FTC has ignored this argument of our club and refused to engage the evidence, which grossly violated the principle of full consideration.
In addition, the decision on punishment in the form of home match without spectators for possible violations which could take place during the away games is unprecedented, as the practice of domestic and European disciplinary bodies suggests the use of such sanctions only to the following guest games.
No doubt, such an illegal decision will be appealed in under the allotted time. This is done with the sole purpose to establish the truth in this difficult case, since it is impossible to make an objective decision about the guilt or innocence of the club or other persons without full and comprehensive investigation of circumstances of incident”.
In turn, Shakhtar will pay 20 thousand UAH for the fact that the announcer in the stadium during a meeting with the people of Kiev made announcements in Ukrainian and in Russian.
In addition, Brazilian footballer of Shakhtar Tyson, demonstrating the Dynamo fans an obscene gesture, suspended for one match in the Premier League (another two suspended). In short, escaped with slight shock…
Demonstration of the middle finger to the fans of “Dynamo” cost to Brazilian Tyson is just one match disqualification
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter