51-year-old Celine Dion has delighted the fans a great physical shape
All who follow the life of the famous singer Celine Dion, you know how hard she survived the death of her husband and only beloved Renee Angelil. However, after he was gone, Celine has changed a lot and after years of relatively minimal concert and social life, she began to literally live at work. Now Celine are often seen at fashion shows, various private parties and ceremonies. In addition, Dion began to actively monitor their appearance and boasts not only a new image, which is admired by fans, critics and trendy, but also excellent physical shape.
The visit Celine in Instagram appeared a series of pictures from training, which, apparently, the singer regularly. What excited fans, so it’s stretching 51-year-old Dion, who can easily do the splits and other poses, proving its flexibility.