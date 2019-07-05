51-year-old Celine Dion stressed the fragile figure-hugging outfit

Recently 51-year-old Celine Dion with his head plunged into the secular life. The singer regularly attends parties, fashion shows and shows, each time stunning the audience with extravagant outfits.

This time Celine became the guest of fashionable showed the Italian fashion house Miu Miu in Paris. For the release of the celebrities chose bright dress fuchsia rather unusual design. The outfit emphasized slender figure of a celebrity. However, many users have already raskritikovav the way Dion, saying that the dress is not the artist only emphasizes all the flaws.

