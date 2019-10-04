51-year-old Julia Roberts has demonstrated slender legs in a new ad campaign
Julia Roberts starred in the new advertising campaign for Calzedonia and we froze: the actress is still a beauty, but still is!
With the premiere of the cult film “Pretty woman” it’s been almost 30 years (he came out in 1990), and Julia Roberts all uneasy. 51-year-old actress stars in ads for Italian brand Calzedonia!
In the frame of the Julie showcases slender legs in pantyhose, playfully changing his position and sincerely smiling at the camera. I bet that fans of the stars literally go crazy with her perfect form.
In honor of the anniversary of the iconic romance outfit actress at the black-and-white photographs — a reference to the memorable white dress Vivien, which she bought while shopping in a luxury boutique.
In the picture Roberts has recreated the legendary episode and walked down the street with a pile of packages.
Congratulations to Julia Roberts with a lovely integration and then go to the boutique, Calzedonia to stock up for the winter in beautiful pantyhose.