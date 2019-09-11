51-year-old Monica Bellucci starred in a sexy photo shoot
One of the sexiest women in the world Monica Bellucci, which has already turned 51 years old, never ceases to delight fans of the incredible appearance and toned forms. This time the actress took part in a sexy photo shoot for French men’s magazine Lui.
Monica posed in the promotional campaign of the film “007: Spectrum” in which she played the role of a bond girl. Above photos were developed by renowned photographer John Rankin. The footage Monica appeared in sexy underwear and Topless, covering her private parts with his hands and translucent fabric.
Starring James bond’s Daniel Craig expressed his admiration for the beauty of her colleagues and her acting skills.
He also said that he considers himself fortunate, as such a passionate woman became his partner in the film.