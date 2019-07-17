52-year-old actress Olga Sumska admired the natural beauty

| July 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Actress Olga Sumskaya in social networks has demonstrated to his followers how she looks without makeup. 52-year-old celebrity posed for the camera in two kinds of beads to her fans helped her choose ones that fit her more.

52-летняя актриса Ольга Сумская восхитила естественной красотой

Sumi made a choice between the amber and coral. In the end I opted for the latter, while collecting many compliments from subscribers.

It is worth noting that Olga regularly a matter of controversy in the network about to what age the woman is “indecent” to wear clothes with deep cleavage and have long hair that is so loves the actress.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.