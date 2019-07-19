52-year-old Nicole Kidman is expecting a child
Famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, recently exposed in front of the camera again will become a mother. According to the publication Star, 52-year-old star is in early pregnancy. She was able to conceive through IVF procedure. Together with her husband Keith urban were happy and looking forward to the completion of the family.
“Nicole told friends that she is pregnant just a few weeks. She managed to get pregnant after a single IVF procedure, toxicity yet. Kidman and urban are very happy,” — said a trusted source.
“It is no secret that getting pregnant at her age without help would be hard. But luckily, she didn’t have to worry about long months waiting for a positive result. It really is a miracle”, write the foreign media.
Recall that the star couple has two daughters — 8-year-old faith Margaret, which carried by a surrogate mother, and 11-year-old Sunday rose, who was born to Nicole Kidman.
The actress also has adopted children — 24-year-old Connor and 26-year-old Isabella, whom she adopted in her marriage with Tom cruise.
