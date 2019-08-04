52-year-old Nicole Kidman showed bow total black without underwear
August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Nicole Kidman showed followers on Instagram an interesting image all in black. In the picture she is depicted in black dress with open neckline, through the thin fabric which shows through the nipples of the actress, as she decided to do this outfit without a bra.
Your outfit Nicole added a wide leather belt with a pattern and a black hat that covered half face of the star.
“The black hat there is something…”, — wrote under the photo, the actress.
ru.tsn.ua
