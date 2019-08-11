52-year-old Salma Hayek admire the unfading beauty on the pages of gloss
Salma Hayek – another star, in whose age it is impossible to believe. Fresh elastic skin, shining eyes, slender body… just What she appeared in several popular magazines. The first gloss, which graced Salma – British Vogue. The actress was one of 15 women who graced the September issue, the one I was working on Meghan Markle.
“We present the September issue of 2019 #BritishVogue, edited by His Highness Duchess Sussexthe. On the cover called #ForcesForChange depicts the top 15 women in the world, which change social life for the sake of the global good and was personally chosen by the Duchess of Sussex and editor in chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful…”, – presented it on the official page of gloss. By the way, the 16th photo editor symbolically left empty. Thus, every reader will be able to try on the role of the heroine of the room.
A few hours ago Salma showed a new work – she became a heroine of InStyle Magazine, which celebrates its 25th anniversary. Hayek shines in feminine attire. She tried on a chic little black dress which complements sandals high heels with spikes. Completes the image of a bright evening make-up, blow-wave and exquisite decoration.
The actress shared the photos on his microblog and expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on her. In stories, she showed a short clip of posing with archival editions of the legendary magazine. “Congratulations on the 25th anniversary InStyle. Thank you for including me in your special September issue, I am very grateful!”.