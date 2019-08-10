52-year-old Salma Hayek was struck by the figure on candid video
August 10, 2019
Mexican-American actress and 52-year-old Salma Hayek showed sexy figure in a bathing suit.
In addition to the seductive images, the star published in Instagram video, where splashing naked in the water.
The actress posed for photos in Burgundy and black swimsuit, which effectively emphasized the lush Breasts and trim figure of Salma.
Followers bombarded the star with compliments about her age and figure.
