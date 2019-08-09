53-year-old Cindy Crawford showed a magnificent figure in a swimsuit
The model continues to fascinate the perfect photo.
At one time Cindy Crawford was one of the most popular and sought after models. However, now a celebrity does not lose its positions! 53-year-old Cindy continues to be actively removed in advertising campaigns, appearing on the covers of magazines and attending social events. And millions of fans around the world, as before, can’t contain his delight, looking at the perfect shape of a star.
And the figure Crawford was again in the limelight. The fact that the model has shared a new picture, which shows its form in all its glory. The picture was taken during a vacation celebrity on the beach, and Cindy captured in full length in separate swimsuit.
