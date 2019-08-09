53-year-old Cindy Crawford showed a magnificent figure in a swimsuit

| August 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The model continues to fascinate the perfect photo.

53-летняя Синди Кроуфорд показала роскошную фигуру в купальнике

At one time Cindy Crawford was one of the most popular and sought after models. However, now a celebrity does not lose its positions! 53-year-old Cindy continues to be actively removed in advertising campaigns, appearing on the covers of magazines and attending social events. And millions of fans around the world, as before, can’t contain his delight, looking at the perfect shape of a star.

And the figure Crawford was again in the limelight. The fact that the model has shared a new picture, which shows its form in all its glory. The picture was taken during a vacation celebrity on the beach, and Cindy captured in full length in separate swimsuit.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.