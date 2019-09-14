53-year-old Cindy Crawford went to the vet in a dress with a deep neckline
September 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
53-year-old Cindy Crawford was captured by photographers in a stylish outfit in which was walking through SOHO.
Cindy wore a dark blue jumpsuit with a deep V neckline, which combined with gold sandals heels. Image supermodels complement gold accessories: clutch with hand, the necklace on the neck, earrings and watches. On the face of Cindy was very intense makeup in everyday life, note, Cindy prefers to apply a minimum of makeup.
In such a luxurious outfit Crawford visited several events. In particular, attended the annual charity day — Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald.