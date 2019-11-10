53-year-old Halle berry showed off a perfect abs and your workout
Actress Halle berry keeps a good shape and tells the fans in social networks and achieves the desired results in the gym. 53-year-old movie star happy fitness Friday (#FitnessFriday) to their followers on Instagram: shares tips and programs which works with different coaches. Last night she showed training with Mubarak Malik and demonstrated the result — washboard abs.
Malik helps Holly prepare for shooting a new film tentatively titled Bruised (“bruised”). In the ribbon, berry not only will play a major role, but will also take on the duties of Director and producer.
There is nothing better than to set a goal and achieve it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Severed press? I finally got it. Guys, set your sights! What is your goal in fitness? Raise the bar higher. The work will be difficult, but the result is worth every second spent, shared the motivation of the actress.
For berry Bruised film will be directorial debut. According to Variety, shooting will begin in March 2020.