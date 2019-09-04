53-year-old Salma Hayek admired the gorgeous figure (photo)
It’s hard to believe, but the famous Hollywood actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek celebrated the 53rd birthday. The star looks much younger than his years. Confirmed this new photo in a bathing suit. Salma has published in Instagram beach photo where she is playfully posing for the camera in a blue bikini that accentuates her curvy Breasts and slender figure.
“I’m 53! What?” — posted by Salma on a photo, and then added another comment: “happy birthday all you September babies”.
Salma in a swimsuit has caused excitement among subscribers. The photo has garnered over 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments that the actress happy birthday and admire her beauty. Among the star friends Hayek supermodel Cindy Crawford, actor pierce Brosnan, a Hollywood star Zoe Saldana and many other celebrities.
Salma said that the secret of her beauty is quite simple. It rapes your body, listens to it, moves a lot and prefer a healthy meal that prepares itself. The result of this way of life — a gorgeous shape that the actress is not shy to show.
Salma is not only a successful actress. She was a happy wife and mother. The actress is married to French billionaire Francois-Arnie Pinot. The couple are raising 11-year-old daughter, Valentina.
