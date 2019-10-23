53-year-old Salma Hayek admired the natural beauty
The actress glows with youth.
Salma Hayek is one of the Actresses who obviously are going to change all the stereotypes about age and appearance. The actress recently turned 53, but she literally glows with freshness and youth. A few hours ago on the page of the star in Instagram there is a new proof that at any age if you want you can look luxurious.
Salma showed a selfie taken in bed in the morning. The actress appeared without make-up, focusing attention on his perfect elastic skin. “I wish you a delightful Sunday,” wrote the star. Fans who love a photo like this, immediately began to discuss what she incredibly beautiful – inside and out sexy and delightful.
By the way, Salma is one of the most popular web celebrities. On her microblog has already signed more than 12 million people. The mark she made up relatively recently – a week ago, Hayek has created a touching post, where he expressed gratitude to his followers. “I am very grateful to all of you for your love and support. Uraaa!!! You have 12 million!!!”, – admires Salma.
I must say that the actress often shares with fans photo and video, talks about their Hobbies, care, share recipes and jokes. Despite the star status, it remains a simple, friendly and nice – “his” with everyone. This is what its like many fans.