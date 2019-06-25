53-year-old Viktor Pavlik left his wife for 25-year-old groupie (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik, who had intended to go into politics, shocked fans unexpected news — he divorced his wife Larisa and went to the young lover. Some media published the first interview with the 25-year-old Catherine Repacholi, which is the concert Director of the artist.
Visit Catherine’s Instagram to do a lot of photo with Victor, they travel together, relax, have marked the 25th anniversary of Katie in the circle of friends and relatives of the girl. In the pictures the couple does not hide the relationship, everywhere arm in arm and smiling happily.
“The most precious thing in my life”, — signed photo of the girl with her mother and with her beloved.
To find out information first hand, “FACTS” got in touch with Victor Pavlik. He confirmed an affair with Katherine. In an exclusive comments “FACTS” Viktor Pavlik admitted that he does have an affair with Catherine. They have three and a half years together, but their relationship secret, so as not to hurt someone Victor — the wife and son Pavlik, who happens to fight with a terrible disease.
“We don’t give interviews on this topic. It’s still very personal. With Larissa we broke up and preserved friendships, I will always be grateful to her for everything, I will support and do their son and all that is in my power. So life was that we met up with Katya and truly loved each other. We want everyone to be happy”, — said Viktor Pavlik “the FACTS”.
Katherine was more verbose. The girl admitted that they did not hide, but just don’t advertise your feelings and novel, so as not to cause unnecessary conversations. Family and so it was not easy to accept their relationship. After all, the age difference, the family of Victor…
“First, Victor left home not long been divorced — it was painful, he really did not want to hurt the younger son. It was very important to all that took his family. So we waited until things ripen, that all was easier. So it lasted more than a year. When Victor went to divorce his wife, all have already passed together with jokes and laughter. They are now in a wonderful relationship, and they communicate. All is peaceful, all is well. I, of course, with his ex-wife do not communicate well, and with his youngest son too. Christine and Sasha we keep good relations”, — told the “FACTS” Katerina.
The girl says that she is a fan of the artist. First met with the idol when she was 7 years old. Then she had a rest in Truskavets with my mother, where the singer came from concerts. The girl adored the work of Viktor Pavlik and once decided to put a note in the bouquet, which admired his work and talent. Then she even could not imagine that she will have relationship with the artist.
All agreed the case. It turned out that they stayed in the same hotel, in adjacent rooms. Exchanged contacts and started to chat in social networks, rarely met. Then Kate became Director of the concert artist. The working relationship soon grew into a deeper.
“One day he just up and moved in with me. Then I thought, am I doing it right. They brought all their costumes, awards in my little apartment. I completely adopted the lifestyle of the Victor gave a concert and creative activities of his life. Took matters into my own hands and became easier because before he had his own life, and I have mine. It has now become a family affair, you might say. And live — on wheels”, says Katerina.
If you remember the biography of Viktor Pavlik — that he is still the womanizer. Behind the artist’s three marriages and three children. He married for the first time in 18 years the girl Lida, who soon bore him a son Alexander. But this marriage did not last long. New wife Pavlik was Svetlana, who gave him a daughter Christina. But this marriage has cracked. With the advent of the popularity of the Victor was a great success with women, and soon had an affair with a dancer Larissa, who became his third wife. She bore him a son Paul, who is now 19 years old. The guy is struggling with cancer. After treatment in Israel, he went to the amendment.
To make a new relationship the actor is in no hurry. He says all the time. If you decide to take this step, it is not exactly going to advertise it.
The most striking office romance of show business — Potap and Nastya Kamenskih, which concealed his long affair before the wedding, which was celebrated may 23 in Kiev.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter