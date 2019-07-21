54-year-old Bellucci took part in a candid photoshoot
July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Film stars of the 54-year-old Monica Bellucci starred in a glamorous photo shoot for Spanish Elle. Pictures appeared in the Instagram star. One of them, Monica appears in transparent dress, wearing a black bodysuit.
Yet another image of Monica Bellucci for the cover of Elle, created an unusual pink dress with bare shoulders. The star’s hair carelessly fluff, and the ears — original earrings-tassels.
Also the star posing in a few stiff outfit — Monica is sitting on a chair in a Burgundy pleated dress, pumps and black hat. Despite the severity of the outfit, the way Bellucci was even somewhat playful.