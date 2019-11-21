54-year-old Elizabeth Hurley admired figure in a sparkling dress
Elizabeth Hurley at 54 years old never ceases to amaze with the beauty and flourishing appearance. Monday, November 18, actress and businesswoman headed to a gala evening organized in honor of American billionaire Leonard Lauder. The event was held at Lincoln center in new York and gathered a lot of celebrities. But brighter than all glittered, of course, Hurley.
On the red carpet she tried on the dress entirely composed of Golden sequins and beads. Sparkling outfit with a plunging neckline and a “chase” of the sequin and made without the slender figure of Elizabeth is just perfect. Complements the image of gold earrings, charm pendant on the neck, and a black clutch. Evening makeup and hairstyle made an exquisite bow.
Elizabeth tweeted a lot of photos from the event, signing: “Tonight at @lincolncenter hosted a Grand evening in honor of the glorious Leonard Lauder, the winner of “Female leadership”. Leonard is one of my favorite people on the planet: he ventured to take me in his project 25 years ago, when I was a clumsy actress who has never modeled a day in his life, and gave me the best work in history. I am grateful every day to him and @esteelaudercompanies. I lost my father 23 years ago, and since then, Leonard has become for me like a father. First days without years of life!”.
The fans were delighted with the photos, not tired to wonder how could Elizabeth at age 54 to look so youthful and gorgeous.