54-year-old Elizabeth Hurley admired figure in the jumpsuit fuchsia
October 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
54-year-old actress loves to wear outfits in bright hues.
Elizabeth Hurley attended the event of the charity Fund research for breast cancer. Since 1995, the actress is the face of the global Campaign against breast cancer, which has been launched by the Estée Lauder Corporation.
Actress annually participates in events around the world that attract public attention to this disease and raise funds needed for research.
Hurley appeared in the jumpsuit fuchsia with wide-leg pants, cut low in the cleavage area and the same zone. Outfit it combined with coral pointed-toe pumps.
Hair star put in light curls and did my makeup, as she loves profusely painted eyes and lips covered pink lipstick.