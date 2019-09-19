54-year-old Elizabeth Hurley admired the flawless figure
September 19, 2019
Elizabeth Hurley has shared with her fans the sun with the rest, looking at which immediately lifted the mood and lost autumn Blues.
In the photo, the actress is depicted in a crimson bikini with a gold chain from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach and denim mini-shorts, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Figure 54-year-old Liz is the envy of no one 18-year-old girl. The actress looks just perfect: toned body, flat stomach and ample Breasts.
Showed Hurley another shot of her in this swimsuit bathes in the Pacific ocean. I want to take simple snap of the fingers to be transported back to Elizabeth to soak up the hot sun.