54-year-old Elizabeth Hurley admired the flawless figure

| September 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Elizabeth Hurley has shared with her fans the sun with the rest, looking at which immediately lifted the mood and lost autumn Blues.

54-летняя Элизабет Херли восхитила безупречной фигурой

In the photo, the actress is depicted in a crimson bikini with a gold chain from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach and denim mini-shorts, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Figure 54-year-old Liz is the envy of no one 18-year-old girl. The actress looks just perfect: toned body, flat stomach and ample Breasts.

Showed Hurley another shot of her in this swimsuit bathes in the Pacific ocean. I want to take simple snap of the fingers to be transported back to Elizabeth to soak up the hot sun.

54-летняя Элизабет Херли восхитила безупречной фигурой

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr