54-year-old Monica Bellucci admired youthful appearance
The actress showed off new footage from the shooting
Monica Bellucci recently took part in a fairly candid photography – photo shoot for the magazine Madame Figaro held at the pool. The actress has tried on a lot of stylish summer outfits, including Frank swimwear. Monica looked so divine that the hot shots continue to haunt the hearts of fans of the diva. A few hours ago, she still added fuel to the fire, adding a new photo, previously it had not been published.
Monica of shooting for Madame Figaro (video: instagram.com/madamefigarofr)
If earlier the focus was on her long slender legs and lush Breasts, now the center of attention – smooth skin, sensual lips and shining eyes. Photo taken in the gust of wind that scattered luxurious hair Monica. So alive and dynamic frame made famous by photographer Thiemo sander (Thiemo Sander). Fans have rated “excellent” and covered with comments and likes. They can’t believe the actress 54 years, calling it “forever young” and most krevoy in the world.
By the way, Monica was candid not only in outfits but also in the statements. She told the world about his childhood, relationships with men and roles. Monica admitted that her divorce from Vincent Cassel was given her very hard. Despite the fact that she initiated the final break, it did not affect her feelings. But the cause of the breakup with Nicholas Lefevre, she never called. However, she admitted that they just parted ways.