54-year-old Monica Bellucci has appeared in a translucent dress

Monica Bellucci attended a screening of the documentary Very Ralph, which was filmed by HBO about the work of American designer Ralph Lauren.

54-летняя Моника Беллуччи вышла в свет в полупрозрачном платье

In his Instagram Monica posted a photo with the main hero of tape. 54-year-old actress came to the show in a translucent dress with white collar and cuffs, combining the outfit with a shiny thin belt at the waist and a gold clutch.

Monica had new styling, and make-up actress, as always, was restrained. 80-year-old Ralph Lauren has been wearing pants, sneakers and a bright sports jacket. Couturier is in great shape. In front of the cameras of the photographers of the stars were captured in an embrace.

The film is Very Ralph was filmed for the anniversary of the designer, which he celebrated last month. Director Susan Lacey worked on the documentary for four years. In the film, friends and colleagues of Ralph tell us about the work relationship and friendship with him.

