54-year-old Monica Bellucci has appeared in a translucent dress
November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Monica Bellucci attended a screening of the documentary Very Ralph, which was filmed by HBO about the work of American designer Ralph Lauren.
In his Instagram Monica posted a photo with the main hero of tape. 54-year-old actress came to the show in a translucent dress with white collar and cuffs, combining the outfit with a shiny thin belt at the waist and a gold clutch.
Monica had new styling, and make-up actress, as always, was restrained. 80-year-old Ralph Lauren has been wearing pants, sneakers and a bright sports jacket. Couturier is in great shape. In front of the cameras of the photographers of the stars were captured in an embrace.