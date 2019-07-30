54-year-old Monica Bellucci openly talked about plastic surgery
According to the actress, she’s not against plastic surgery.
54-year-old Monica Bellucci is a role model for millions of girls and have long been recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world. In this case, the actress does not use the services of plastic surgeons, and admire the natural beauty. However, the celebrity does not deny the fact that someday she will want to do yourself, for example, a facelift.
“Age opens other roles. Wrinkles, dark circles — it allows you to appear on the screen in the new role. I once heard a phrase that became my motto: “everyone has his reasons”. People who use the services of plastic surgeons, I’m not judging. I don’t know if I’ll ever do a facelift. Sometimes I see excellent results of such procedures and think: why not” she says in an interview with French magazine Madame Figaro.