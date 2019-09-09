54-year-old Monica Bellucci said a luxurious shape with a jumpsuit with a deep neckline

| September 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The star was posing at the Paris L Etrange festival at the Forum Des Image.

54-летняя Моника Беллуччи подчеркнула роскошные формы комбинезоном с глубоким декольте

Famous actress Monica Bellucci attended a social event.

The star was spotted in Paris L Etrange festival at the Forum Des Image into a very impressive outfit.

In front of paparazzi Bellucci posed in sexy denim jumpsuit with a black belt at the waist.

Outfit not only highlighted figure 54-year-old actress, but magnificent cleavage, which became a focus in her way.

It should be noted that despite his age, Monica Bellucci continues to wear very risque outfits and even takes part in a candid photoshoot, where shows slim figure and appetizing forms.

