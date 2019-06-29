54-year-old Taisiya Povaliy tried on a wedding dress and veil in a new video
Taisiya Povaliy again wearing a wedding dress. However, this time only for the video shoot.
People’s artist of Ukraine Taisiya Povaliy was married twice. Her first marriage to musician Vladimir Povaly broke up in 1993 after nine years of marriage — Taisia fell in love with Igor Lihuta. “The last six months, her connection on the side was already obvious. Taya began to come home late and sometimes with a bouquet of flowers”, — told Vladimir to “Caravan of stories”. For Lihuta, the singer got married in the same 1993. But wedding dress Taisa was able to wear only once.
The first husband of the actress told that she sewed the wedding dress itself — the family of the future star just didn’t have the money to buy the outfit. But now Povaliy equalized: two weddings, two dresses. The star has released a music video for the song “I’m yours”, in which she in a beautiful white robe… runs away with the celebrations!
“Every woman, of course, want to put in the life of a white dress. I did that wedding, I wore twice a dress only worn once. Somehow disproportionately happened. So, I think the idea of making me into the image of the bride did not come by accident,” said them.
Incidentally, the actress is sure: the second husband is a true gift of fate. “I always wanted someone like that. Igor I sang made different music. I wanted to studied in the conservatories. But Igor came in and said, “Taya, will sing popular music.” He sent to me by God in order to hear thousands of other people,” said the actress, who last year celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.